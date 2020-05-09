Oscar-2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson and the other actors, who, amazingly, has never won the award, It

Brad Pitt has won an Oscar (as a producer on 12 Years of Slavery, and in the year 2014), but by the time of your life activities. He was noted for ‘Twelve Monkeys’ (1996), ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009) and “the Man who Changed The Jogo’ (in 2012) by 2020, contributing as an actor in a supporting role for ‘once upon A Time… In Hollywood’. Is it more than that. Here are some other actors and actresses who have never won the award because of his actions. Photograph: Ettore Ferrari/ EFE)