Puma and Adriana Lima designed a line inspired by the boxing

Club Lima is officially opened with the presentation of the first collection designed jointly by Puma and Adriana Lima. It is a line of clothing and training shoes with a great influence on the world of boxing and the urban style.

Printed with retro-elements protruding above the tones of black and gray, as well as on the technical material used in the different models. The shoes of this collection are oriented to use in the gym or in the day-to-day.

Boxing, a source of inspiration

Boxing is a key element in the life of Adriana, a sport that has accompanied over 18 years. There is where he found the inspiration for their first collaboration as a designer with Puma.

“To be able to have a collection of his own has been a dream come true. My relationship with PUMA has been extremely collaborative, not only because I’ve been the image of several of their collections, but also launching my own”, explained Adriana Lima.

“I was inspired by the boxing retro, as this sport has been my passion, and I chose four of my favorite colors to bring to life in this collection: the grey, the red, the black and the white. I have been working tirelessly with the design teams from Puma to make sure that everything was perfect, every point, every detail, every material. I hope that all the world will love what we have created, as it has been made with a lot of care and affection,” added Lima.

Puma x Adriana Lima

This new collection includes some of the favorite pieces of the brand re-imagined by Adriana as, for example, the LQD CELL Shatter XT THE. For this collection, these training shoes feature a geometric design innovator, an excellent system for breathability and a between outsole LQD CELL that contributes to stability. In addition, this new model comes with two different finishes, one with mesh inserts and another with a mix of leather and suede, to choose the one that best adapts to each style.

In terms of the clothes, this collection also includes the new fastener to THE Always Ready Bra, great support, perfect for training sessions and with a ventilation system, through the insertion of layers of mesh, to enhance breathability; the mesh TO Tight, which feature a design of high waist, a compression system for areas that require it specifically, a fabric-lined with mesh to enhance breathability and a back pocket for storage. Also a hoodie to THE Hoodie.

The collection is complemented with a line of accessories including socks, that reach to the knee; training gloves with cut out details to laser, glossy finish and an insertion of silk to the toughest of workouts; and a cap that can be worn both in the gym and on the street.