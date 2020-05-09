Rosalia, Thalia and Sofia Carson, the queen of the red carpet at the Latin Grammy

As in all the red carpets of events from music, fashion is present without exception, and yesterday in the evening I showed the Latin Grammy that were handed out in Las Vegas. There were three women who stood out from the rest: Rosaliathe big winner of the night, Thalia we were surprised with a dress with “tagus river to the Angelina Jolie“ and Sofia Carson that he wore one of the fashion names of these moments.

Rosalia it is the great singer, fashionista of the moment. Not only is hogging magazine covers Vogue as few, but also has become their eccentric nails into your trademark. In addition, it has become the muse of Ricardo Tiscithe designer of the british brand Burberry and not for dressing up with major international brands. Last night, for example, wore a dress polka-dot short-sleeve long-tail of the famous venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera. It complemented with a few mules soaring and a few hoops for heart with rhinestones and combed her hair, picked, with look wet, and stripe in the middle. An excellent choice to appear on any red carpet. Then he pointed to a black team of the French brand Balmain: bag oversize with a bodice uncovered and mules with bow detail.

Rosalia and her look by Balmain in the delivery of the Latin Grammy awards (Photo: EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER).

Thalia it was another of the singers who stood out on the red carpet of the Grammy awards in Las Vegas. Chose a red dress súpersexy of Jean Louis Dabaji very notched, with draping, marking well the figure and a great pit-on “Angelina Jolie“. On the stage was also pure sensuality with a model with brllos, transparencies and cuts left by your skin in evidence.

Thalia, more sexy than ever, on the red carpet of the Latin Grammy awards last night in Las Vegas. (Photo: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Thalia showed super sexy also above the stage, with highlights and transparencies. (Photo:Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP).

Sofia Carson was the other big revelation of the night in terms of looks. The young american singer was elected to the Italian Giambattista Vallione of the biggest names in fashion currently and an expert on red carpets, to get to the Latin Grammy awards. A short dress with long sleeves with ruffles that turns into a cape with a tail and detail of ruffles. In fuchsia, a color impossible to pass unnoticed. What complemented with shoes with bracelet silver and combed her hair with a hair with a central parting, one of the hairstyles more trendys of the time.

Sofia Carson, striking with his model fuchsia by Giambattista Valli. (Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP).