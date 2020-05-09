Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova announces her withdrawal | Europe day | DW

“Tennis – you say goodbye,” writes the Russian of 32 years. “After 28 years and five titles of the Grand Slam, I’m ready to climb another mountain in a different field,” added the athlete, who became world number one, whose career was marred by a suspension of fifteen months for doping in 2016.

The Russian, who fell to the position 373 of the world ranking, had four consecutive defeats, including eliminations in the early rounds of the US Open in 2019 in front of Serena Williams and Australian Open in 2020 against Croatian Donna Vekic, his last game.

“Throughout my career, ‘is it worth it?’ was never a question. Lately, that issue was ongoing,” writes the Russian, who has been plagued by injuries these past few years.

The Russian is one of the few players who has won all four Grand Slam tournaments, after winning Wimbledon in 2004 at the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and Roland-Garros on two occasions, in 2012 and in 2014.

