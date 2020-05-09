Salma Hayek welcomes Johnny Depp to Instagram

In mid-April, the actor and musician american, Johnny Depp, he surprised his followers when joining the world of Instagram. The actor opened an account and the first thing he did was to share her cover of ‘Isolation’, the theme of John Lennon. Up to the time already accumulated more than four million followers on this social network.

And, colleagues such as Salma Hayek decided to welcome you. The mexican actress released a couple of images next to Depp – one of them is the promotional poster for ‘once upon a time in Mexico’ (2003), a film in which shared credits with Antonio Banderas – and wrote: “Welcome Johnny Depp to the madness of Instagram!”.

‘Once upon a time in Mexico’ (2003) is part of the trilogy of ‘El Mariachi’of which are also part the tape of the same name starring Carlos Gallardo and released in 1992, in addition to ‘Desperado’ (1995) with Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Joaquim de Almeida as protagonists.

Banderas and Hayek also star in ‘once upon a time in Mexico’, with a cast comprised of Johnny Depp, Eva Mendes, Enrique Iglesias, Rubén Blades, Willem Dafoe, among others.

The three movies were the direction of Robert Rodriguez.