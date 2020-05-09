Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will participate in “Jurassic World 3”

Los Angeles (US), 25 sep (EFE).- Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the three main actors of the trilogy of “Jurassic Park”, will return for the third installment of the series about dinosaurs “Jurassic World”.

“They’re back. Welcome to ‘Jurassic World’ Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum),” unveiled today the official Twitter account of “Jurassic World”, which accompanied his message with the year “2021”, in reference to the release date of the tape which will close this second trilogy.

Neill, Dern and Goldblum took part in “Jurassic Park”, the tape that started the fever for the dinosaurs and that, under the direction of Steven Spielberg, was the highest grossing movie of 1993, and raised in all over the world 1.209 million dollars.









According to the specialized portal Box Office Mojo, “Jurassic Park” is the eighteenth highest grossing movie of the history in the united States and Canada if it takes inflation into account, a classification that reflects the variation of the price of the entrance of the cinema with the passage of time.

Neill and Dern returned for the third installment of the saga of “Jurassic Park”, entitled “Jurassic Park III” (2001), while Goldblum was involved in the second part of that trilogy, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997).

Also, Goldblum also participated in “Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom” (2018), which was the second film of the new trilogy about these stories that imagine a world in which dinosaurs come to life.

After the three films “Jurassic Park”, the series returned to theaters with “Jurassic World (2015), the director Colin Trevorrow, and “Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom” (2018), the Spanish filmmaker J. A. Bayona.

These two new films swept the box office to raise, between the two, almost 3,000 million dollars in all over the world.

Trevorrow will sit in the director’s chair on the third film of “Jurassic World”, which still has no title confirmed but the release date is set for June 11, 2021.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are the two protagonists of the films “Jurassic World”. EFE







