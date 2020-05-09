Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, snapped on the set of a mysterious filming of Marvel

While fans are preparing for the arrival of the highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the plans for Marvel continue on, and they are still all a mystery.

Just Jared has discovered a gallery of images that reveal to Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson together in Atlanta, and the rumors have exploded on the return of Maria Hill and Nick Fury to the Marvel universe.

Speculation ranging from the possibility that they are for ‘Captain Marvel’which would mean that he has moved mysteriously his shooting, to even be a part of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, where in principle they were not going to appear. Certainly, although the film is already finished filming with the cast main, I had scheduled some reshoots where both characters could have a cameo (not so) surprise.

The more likely option, however, is that the ‘Avengers 4’, the project more secret of the universe film that will change everything for the superheroes that we know and that itself is terminating finalize details.

We will have to wait and be patient to understand it all. Meanwhile, on the 16th of February we will have the premiere of ‘Black Panther’.