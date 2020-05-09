Scarlett Johansson says that in the movie land of the Black Widow brings a “sense of completion” – 22/10/2019

Scarlett Johansson doesn’t see at the time of the show and the movie Black Widow to the fans. And part of that is that it is for their own self-interest.

The actress explained in an interview on the Tonight Show, the movie gives you a sense of “completion” that she had with an Upcoming Deadline.

“I can’t wait to share the film with all of you. (In the movie) Was fantastic. You see, I am biased, but I’m well looking forward to it. Honestly, it brought me a sense of completion, that I needed to be. I was kind of wrecked after the last film, the emotionally and literally,” said Scarlett.

The actress further explained, without delving into too much history, at what point does a long solo from the heroin-it will be set in the Marvel comics Universe. Scarlett explains that it is the story of Natasha Romanoff is told after the events of Captain America: Civil War. It is also pointed out that his character actually died in Avengers: Ultimatum.

“There are a few things that are guaranteed in life (), but it’s definitely in the death of one of them, right? Yes, that’s for sure. But all the people definitely don’t believe it, and they tried to convince me that my character did not die of the truth, which is, perhaps, my character exists in an alternate universe, but I think that death is the end,” he said on the show.