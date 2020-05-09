Scott Disick is currently in a state of depression

According to People magazine, Scott Disick is looking for a way to keep up with it as well however, after having a breakdown for not being able to cope with the death of his parents, which took place in the year 2013.

His lawyer denied that the past of Kourtney Kardashian’s, if brazil is in rehab for issues with drugs. It’s alleged that he is free from this type of addiction, there are a number of years. The problem right now is mental, so apparently, it is connected to depression.

Most recently, the reality tv star’s 36-year-old enrolled in a rehabilitation facility in Colorado, where he sought treatment to help him cope with his grief, and now turned his attention to the next phase of your life, the time of recovery.

A source said: “He is looking to take the next steps. Scott, you’re talking with a lot of people who can provide you with health care, psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual levels. He knows that he needs the four of them.”, justified.

Scott, who is the father of Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and, It, five, with ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian is currently in the ‘refinement, that it was only a few years ago’:

“On the other hand, it is still in need of help. It needs a lot of healing. He’s in a lot of pain, and you are drifting right now. He wants to be the man and father he was meant to be, but the time is getting very short now. So, he’s taking care of it. He needed some help.”, he told the People.

Give up rehabilitation in a clinic

Scott Disick decided to join in a drug rehabilitation center in Colorado, a few days ago about a possible substance abuse problem, but his decision didn’t last too long, as the former of Kourtney Kardashian and father of their three children, he decided to leave his position before the end of the treatment.

A lawyer, Disick said, the real reason for his stay and after his departure, in spite of what the press has said that he had been in the drug and received an ultimátum to Kourtney’s and so it would have to come in to a clinic in the united states.

“In an effort to deal with the pain that he suffers in silence for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father, and three months later, He made the decision to seek help,” said the representative, ruling that his hospitalization was related to drugs or drinking, as has been speculated.

In a statement, the attorney explained that Disick left a rehab, without having finished his treatment, because his images on the spot was leaked on the Internet, “He is planning to sue the centre because of a violation of their rights, and it is for this reason that he left all of a sudden.”, ensure your legal representative.

It is known that shortly after his arrival in the usa, where he was to spend a couple of weeks to deal with the grief over the death of his parents, in the other patient, or visitor becomes aware of his presence, and he took a picture of him without permission.

“As a result of a breach of the privacy of Scott’s charge, and he felt helpless, and I immediately wanted to go back to the house, ( … ), We are alarmed at this invasion and the utmost of privacy, and we intend to take legal action immediately at hand.”

The mother of the mother of 36 years, Bonnie Disick, has died after a long illness in October of 2013, and his father, Jeff, died a mere three months later.