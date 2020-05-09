seamstress mother, twin brother and childhood between yonquis

When in 2016, Juan Antonio Bayona he was the director chosen by Steven Spielberg for the launch of ‘Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen’, the Catalan had already crept into the world of red carpets and photocalls Hollywood. At the premiere in madrid of their previous project, ‘A monster comes to see me’, the protagonists of the political scene of the time (with the now-defunct Sáenz de Santamaría and the ubiquitous Cifuentes to the head) shoulders with the estrellones of the mecca of cinema Sigourney Weaver & Lewis MacDougall, the child protagonist.

In that premiere, in which Vanitatis had the opportunity to speak with the director, Bayonne recognized that, in spite of its successes, and its agenda is always filled with commitments, your mother was scolding you at all hours because you didn’t call her on the phone the times that she wanted, although I enjoyed much of the success of your child. On that night of stars at the Royal Theatre came to the fore the Bayonne shy and simple doesn’t enjoy the pomp and ceremony of the red carpet: “It is not mine, it is a world very far away. When I finish this I return to my usual life, with my friends, that have nothing to do with the film, and my family. I am boy from neighborhoodthat is what I like, and when I’m out I miss the cannelloni of my aunt. All of this is outstanding.”

The Trini marginal

The neighborhood that you came from Bayonne has been classified by some as the poorest neighbourhood in Barcelona and other places it among the most dangerous. The marginality was already there when José Antonio was a young lad. The director, when he picked up a handful of Goya awards in 2008 for ‘The orphanage’, commented: “One day I will make a movie about when we were going to the courtyard of the cole and we saw yonquis being stuck in the fence while we were eating the sandwich of chóped. He was strong, but not dramatic”.

The director, picking up a Goya. (EFE)

33-year-old could be 7 statuettes, leaving behind a past as director of video clips for Camela, Raphael, Bunbury and OBK. Yes, the famous clip with the aesthetics of western ‘When zampa love’ is his work. Between the pace tecnorrumbero of Camela and the success with Belén Rueda, a man who served as a propellant of his career: the mexican Benicio del Toro, to which Bayonne met for the first time, still very young. When the director of ‘pan’s labyrinth’ was to submit to Sitges his film ‘Cronos’: “suddenly came a child to the press room and sat there saying that it was a press, thing that to date I don’t know if it was true (laughter), but I guessed that had more than 10 years because he had some pins pretty crappy”. Bayonne was then 18 years old.

Such was the attachment of the Catalan because of their humble origins, by that neighborhood marked by drugs and marginality, that when he founded his own production company named as Movies Trini.

Origin of the south

Although born in Catalonia, he and his twin brother Carlos have andalusian origins. Their parents along with their grandparents came from Andalusia, like thousands of immigrants at that time to try to form a family in Barcelona. His mother, Mercy, was a seamstress and janitor at a civic center of the neighborhood, while his father, from whom he inherited the name, was an industrial painter. Also from her father she learned the love for cinema, and already, at the age of 11, it was clear, though I would still have had to wait a while to go to the Superior School of Cinema and Audiovisuals of Catalonia (ESCAC), where it was formed. “My father always worried about it because we saw a lot of movies,” explained the brothers in an interview for ‘The Newspaper’.

I still remember the excitement of seeing my first short film broadcast by Canal+. Today makes 21 years of the premiere. https://t.co/tL9BSrSCaU — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) May 6, 2020

Your effort, your dedication, and that passion for the work that sometimes round the ‘workaholicism’ are the hallmark of the house. Bayonne lives between London, Los Angeles and Barcelona. His shy and introverted character has not prevented him from giving orders to large of the scene as Naomi Watts and Chris Pratt.

The twins Bayonne

Although they share their love for the film, the personal tastes of Charles would have brought more for the field of music. He has been the producer and DJ and has worked alongside greats of the electronic scene as Dimitri Vegas.

The twins Bayonne. (Getty)

The brothers should not only be understood in the professional (both founded the company and share projects), but also in the personal: in fact, it is quite common to see them go together those red carpets that much bother to Juan Antonio and amuse Carlos, especially when you are confused with your brother and you ask how it is to work with Spielberg. Of the personal life of the director has not transcended a partner or relationship.

The twins meet today 45 years, without forgetting their origins boys of the neighborhood, or the name of the ‘mother who brought them into this world’: the surname Bayonnewhich , in reality is that mom is always waiting excited about a new phone call.