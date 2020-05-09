Serena Williams and Venus Williams, options to stay in Tokyo 2021

The global pandemic of coronavirus is causing a real earthquake in the world, and conditions in sport are more than remarkable. The postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 the following year, in the summer of 2021, has serious implications on the tennis court. And is that the appointment of this summer in Japan had a special significance for some players, between them, the sisters most eminent of the history of this sport. Serena Williams and Venus Williams looked firmly the possibility to compete together in doubles to fight for an olympic title more than engrosara his belt and signified the farewell final Olympic Games.

With 39 years, Venus Williams had placed great hope in living again the experience of being olympic and start to say goodbye to professional tennis. There is No official confirmation that their withdrawal depended on this or wishing to take drastic measures to end this season one way or the other, but to the greatest of the saga would not have made grace this unexpected. Venus was olympic champion in individual in Sydney 2000 and garnered three golds in doubles with her sister (Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012). In addition, your tour olympic added one more line with a creditable silver forming teaming up with Rajeev Ram.

In terms of Serena Williamseach year that passes, their level of competitiveness seems to lower, and the lust that holds by adding a success more in the form of a Grand Slam is paralizándola. The olympics seemed to be the spur perfect for the american found an extra motivation and play with more relaxation. His disappointment in Rio de Janeiro 2016, where he fell in the first round of doubles with her sister before Safarova and Strycova, while in individual succumbed to Elina Svitolina in the second round, it was very noticeable and it made her think of a reaction of rage in Tokyo, in what would be his last appearance olympic. The postponement introduces a nuance of uncertainty about the possibility that Serena might extend an extra year to his career and will appear with guarantees of success in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021.