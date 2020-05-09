Shailene Woodley: “Acting with Meryl Streep was a master class” | Shows

Shailene Woodley. Actress and activist shares a script with the queen of the Oscars in ‘Big Little Lies’, a drama starring women. “None of the characters is strong,” he declares.

Next to Zoethe daughter of Lenny Kravitz, the nominated for the Golden Globe Shailene Woodley it is one of the youngest of the successful series ‘Big Little Lies’, which this season amounted to nothing less than to Meryl Streep to your deal with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

The winner of two awards Oscar it appears this season playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Celeste (Kidman), married to an abuser. Woodley is ‘Jane’, a single mother, a victim of sexual violence. “Jane represents the healing that can occur after the trauma; there is escape, but it can be cured and there is a light at the end of the tunnel”.

In terms of the screenplay, which he shared with Streep, said that they were treated to acting classes. “It was amazing. She really encourages you to pay attention and be diligent in what we do. She is very dedicated and passionate about acting, film and storytelling, it was like a master class of acting. She found ways of tying it all together. I had never read a script that way or had worked with someone who operated that way. She can say: ‘This line in the page 88 correlates with this line on page 3’, because it has the lens of a bird’s-eye to see everything from a very broad perspective. It has made Me see the ecosystem of the narrative in a different way,” he says.

‘Big Little Lies’ she has won the Emmy and the Golden Globes, and has as its executive producers to Witherspoon and Kidman. “You rarely see actors that are producers as practical as they are.”

It is not a history of “strong women”

Woodley, who was arrested some time for his social activism, he adds that the HBO series does not reflect strong characters, but just the opposite. “Everything that is happening in Hollywood right now in regards to equality for women is wonderful, but I can’t tell you how many times I have said: ‘It’s great to see a group full of leaders with strong female…’, but none of these characters is strong, they are all incredibly broken, vulnerable, weak, petty and jealous”.

For the actress, the “attachments negative” that they are the reason that people relate to them. “Even if they could not relate with the luxurious life style of Monterrey that these women lead. We can all relate to the abuse, the injustice and infidelity, either in our own stories or those of our family and friends. I believe that the strength is not something that is respected, what they respect is honesty.”