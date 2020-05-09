Shailene Woodley doesn’t watch tv

United States.

One of life’s ironies, one of the actresses who came nominated this Sunday as Best supporting Actress in a Miniseries in the Emmy awardsfor his work on Big Little Lies, Shailene Woodleydoes not have a television, which suggests that very probably had not even seen the work of most of the honorees at the gala.

In the case of the performer of 25 years and former star of the movies Divergentit is much more interesting to sit down and read that sitting on the couch in front of the small.

“I don’t have one since I moved out of my parents house at the age of 18. When my friends tell me that they watch the tv I always wonder where they get the time. I’m more of read. I always prefer reading a book to watching television,” he assured with total openness before the awards ceremony at the channel E! News, relayed live on the step of the stars for the red carpet.

As expected, his words did not sat anything good to many, who were not slow to point through the virtual sphere, the contradiction that is supposed to be Shailene Woodley work -and be recognized at a professional level – in a way that doesn’t seem to feel too much respect or interest.

On the other hand, it is also noteworthy that the actress has excelled since his leap to fame by his alternative lifestyle whose benefits -including a organic supply and the development of their own drug, and cosmetic act – does not hesitate to proclaim to the four winds.

In fact, recently acknowledged that he never takes up the a mobile phone more than when you force him to do his professional commitments.

“Now I do have one because we’re doing so much promotion that I have ended up saying: ‘Shai, we need to be able to locate you, so here you go. We have written the number on the back for that don’t forget'”, explained recently in the program of Jimmy Kimmel.