Shailene Woodley reveals that their health problems and an abusive relationship that halted his career

The actress Shailene Woodle

and has revealed in an interview that being a twenty-year-old was forced to reject important roles in Hollywood because he suffered serious health problems. That is one of the reasons that slowed down an ascent to the Olympus of Hollywood which seemed predestined after making his film debut with The descendants next to George Clooney.

“I have not spoken much about it publicly, and I will do it some day, but I was very, very sick when I was about 20 years”, explains cryptically actress

Big Little Lies

in an interview The New York Times. “When I was rolling

Divergent

and working hard, also what was going wrong with an all-natural, deeply personal and terrifying. That’s why I said no to many opportunities because I needed to meet better. And those roles ended up going to colleagues of mine that I love. They came to have much success, but there was a group of people who said to me: ‘hey, you shouldn’t have missed that!’ or ‘I should not have been ill!’”.









The actress, 28 years, explains that during his teens he always saw the interpretation as a hobby, and that was never raised, which was a profession because I didn’t want to lose the illusion: “As a twenty-something, there was a period long of time in which the anxiety, fear and competitiveness were definitely on my mind and my ego in a way that is not what they were when I was a girl”. Woodley had already explained that, when she was 15 years old, she was diagnosed with scoliosis and had to wear for two years a “hateful” corset. According to her, I would not have hated both the treatment if this had not coincided with the divorce of their parents. Also that it had been a good student, but his parents were concerned because they believed that I had some problems to interact and asked him to come out more often.





Lost

“At the end of my adolescence, I had a strong idea of my identity and the meaning of life, but after I went through a abusive relationship. That, combined with, to be honest, the commercial success that I had in this industry, it began to damage my strength,” says Woodley, journalist Kyle Buchanan. “As a twentysomething, I felt as if I was in a washing machine and give me everywhere.”









Woodley explains that he sought solutions to their problems, but in the end decided to surrender and let his career slip from the hands during a time. Lost great opportunities, but the singer says that it takes years to focusing on their mental health has already surpassed the one downer: “I feel very grateful to have crossed that line of fire because I now know that I don’t want to go back to it ever again.”

After playing the single mother Jane Chapman in Big Litte Lies next to Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, the interpreter shot

Drifting

his latest project, the actress is the movie

Endings, Beginnings

directed by Drake Doremus.







