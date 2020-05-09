Steve Carell is leading a mission to space in the new trailer for Space Force

When only missing a couple of weeks for the premiere, Netflix released the first official trailer of Space Force, his new comedy series created by and starring Steve Carell.

As you can see in advance, Space Force focuses on the story of Mark R. Naird, a general who assumed the mission of leading a new branch of the Armed Forces of the united States whose goal is to reach space. But what seemed to be a work without any major complications, it will soon become a true feat to this general that you can only find calm in his complicated life while he sings “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys.

Space Force it was co-created por Carell next to Greg Daniels (The Office) and his cast will feature John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Gift Lake.

You can see the new trailer for the series below:

Space Force to be released on may 29.