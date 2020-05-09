Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from professional sport, putting point and end to a race in which he won the four tournaments ‘Grand Slam’ and went on to hold the world number one.

“How do you leave behind the only life you have known? How do you get away from the courts in which you have trained since you were a little girl, the game that you love, one that brought you tears and joys indescribable, a sport where you found a family and fans that you cheered for more than 28 years? I am new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis: I’m firing,” announced Sharapova through an article in the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’.

“To give my life to the tennis, the tennis gave me a life”

“Looking back”, the siberian considers that the tennis has been his “mountain”. “My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from the top were incredible. However, after 28 years and five titles of ‘Grand Slam’, I’m ready to climb another mountain, to compete in a different kind of terrain,” he said, without specifying what will be spent from now on. Sharapova leaves the tennis court to be aware that what añorará “all the days”.

“To give my life to the tennis, the tennis gave me a life. What I’m going to miss all of the days. I will miss the training and my daily routine: wake up at dawn, to tie my left shoe before the right, and close the door of the court before hitting my first ball of the day. I’m going to miss my team, my coaches. I will miss sitting with my father in training. Handshakes, win or lose, and my opponents, what they knew or not, pushed me to be the best,” he recalled.

Balance of your injuries

In addition to the requirement of mind, acknowledged that his physical problems have also played a role in his retirementtaking into account that he has suffered numerous shoulder injuries” and that “with time” their “tendons have been torn as strings”.

“I have undergone multiple surgeries and spent countless months in physical therapy. Just walking on to the pitch was already a victory, when, of course, only it should have been the first step towards victory. I don’t share this to give pity, but to paint my new reality: my body had become a distraction,” he acknowledged.

Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004, when he was barely 17 years old, and the US Open in 2006. Later, he also won the Australian Open (2008) before completing his record of ‘big’ with two gimped in Roland Garros (2012 and 2014). In addition, he served for 21 weeks the world number one, and among its achievements also include the olympic silver in London 2012 or the Federation Cup 2008. In 2016, was sanctioned two years for testing positive for meldonium.