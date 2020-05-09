That dress, those shoes… oh Yikes!!! Sofia Carson is the NEW queen of the Latin Grammy 2019

If there is something that we love Sofia Carsonnot only for being a tremendous actress in the tapes as ‘Descendants’, but he has that cool style, bold and haute-couture that makes us want to flip to see it. And now, during the red carpet of the Latin Grammy 2019your Giambattista Valli made us smile and want to run to buy the next dress neon pink that we see in this Good Purpose. Sofia wore a dress of party dramatic, because it included a long tail with details of olanes (also combined with the neck and the long sleeves of the outfit).

Thanks to these details, this outfit looked a victorian look very on-trend for the next year, so Sofia marked trends for the looks of night 2020 from the awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

But in addition to talking about the haute couture dress that shone, we must talk of the shoes cinderella that assumption. Oh yikes!!! Definitely Carrie Bradshaw I would like to steal them, because trying to live their maxima loves: the color is silver and diamonds.





Yes, those running shoes silver ankle bracelet become the footwear favorite of all, since it highlights the femininity of women. Although anyone would think that is too much to join the vibrant colors with metallic, Sofia Carson is living proof (literally) that both trends can co-exist in an incredible way and create the outfit more cool of the night.