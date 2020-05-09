The actors of The Big Bang Theory dance to the Backstreet Boys to celebrate the end

The actors The big bang theory they have always made it clear in his 12 seasons and 270 episodes filmed that are having fun in your work. They are good roll and one of the best ways to celebrate is with a dance, as they did this past week during the filming, where they surprised the audience with a flashmob with the song Larger than life from the Backstreet Boys.

“Oh, here it is! I give to you, from different angles, our latest epic flashmob on The big bang theory!”explained Kaley Cuoco, more commonly known as a Penny, in your account of Instagram. It seems that they were months rehearsing the dance with the participation of the main cast members as Jim Parsons, Me Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg. Are the only one who could not? Johnny Galecki, who had an ankle injury and had to settle for encouraging them.























data-youtube-vid>















The videos already filtered are a marvel and, while I leave a few to give you an idea of how it was the dance of the boys The big bang theoryalso I remember the old ones, like the one that took place in 2012 to the tune of Call me maybe and the they did in 2014 with Uptown Funk.













data-youtube-vid>









data-youtube-vid>











