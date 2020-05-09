The amazing records, Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are giants in the world of women’s tennis. We are in an era of women’s tennis where it seems almost impossible for a single player to dominate their competition for more than one or two years.

Just saying, the scene WTA has a great lack of consistency. Once in a while, there emerges a new star, but it is only a flash in the pan. However, it seems unthinkable now that there were two sisters who dominated the sport for more than a decade.

They demolished their competition individually, sharing a total of 30 grand slams as individual competitors. However, their achievements as individual competitors often overshadow its impeccable record in doubles.

Just imagine that there are players who develop whole careers from being a doubles players only (think of Leander Paes and Daniel Nestor). In this article, we throw some light on the legendary record of doubles for the Williams sisters.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams – Legends of the good faith of the doubles game Serena and Venus have been playing doubles together since 1997. Since then, they have dominated their competition. In fact, they have won a total of 22 titles together.

Of this, 14 are grand slams. However, the money does not stop here. They have also won three olympic gold medals competing together. His first big breakthrough came at the French Open of 1999, when they lifted their first Grand Slam trophy together.

While Venus was only 18 years old at the time, Serena was even younger at 17. To put things in perspective, all of your opponents doubles in the Grand Slam have been removed. These include players such as Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport and Mary Pierce.

Achieved another feat historic in the year 2000. This time, won the olympic gold in Sydney. Prior to this, the Wimbledon and the US Open were already in the kitty. Things tightened up in the Australian Open 2001.

After claiming the title there, not only completed a Grand Slam Doubles Career, but also achieved a Golden Slam in Doubles. More importantly, they became the first couple in history to win the Dubbing of Career Gold.

The two sisters have added two more olympic gold medals to his portfolio since then. One in the Olympic Games of Beijing 2008 and the other in the London 2012 Olympic Games.