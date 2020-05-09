The beauty looks: the best of the gala you Love 2019

The red carpet of the Awards American Music Awards 2019 is highlighted not only by the looks of the celebrities but because of their styles of beauty. Here you the we show.

The celebrities lookearon to create a high impact on the red carpet of the American Music Awards Awards, in Los Angeles, and her make-up, hair, and nails have not gone unnoticed. Is that the beauty look that accompanies the styles of.

Dua Lipa chose to comb her hair with a hair taut. Photo: Instagram.

Dua Lipa it became a hairstyle polished with glue dentures taut to Ariana Grande. Accompanied with a make-up simple.

Iam Halsey with make-up to tone with the dress. Photo: Instagram.

Iam Halsey is maquilló eye shadow the same shade as the dress: you used pink and light blue. In addition took hair picked up a very original, made with your own hair, it left the ends hanging from the top of your head to the samurai. As to the nails, the took natural, one of the trends of this season.

Selena Gomez bet on a nail art jewel. Photos: Instagram.

Selena Gomez premiered change of look in the AMAs 2019: cut off the hair to the bob and took it smoothed out and with the tips inward. We did a smokey eyes in earthy tones and accompanied the beauty look with a nail art “jewel” that made him Tom Bachik.

Katherine Langford was put studs in the head. Photo: Instagram.

Katherine Langford took the best (and most original) beauty look of the night. Used red shades to tone with the dress. And in the hair, combing with a tail the cia, forming and low, stood studded golden in the outline between the hair and the face.

Camila Cabello did a braid. Photo: Instagram.

Camila Hair appeared with a braid quite long to Rapunzel: a hairstyle boho chic to accompany the style of your look. And the hands are made francesitas, another trend of this season.

Taylor Swift shined. Photos: Instagram.

Taylor Swift took the best look of the night. Took a semirecogido side, and added more sparkles to her look with nails varnished with glitter.

Christina Aguilera, the total look white. Photos: Instagram.



Christina Aguilera chose the white for its look. And accompanied by painting your nails is also of the same tone.

Sofia Carson with hairstyle of the sixties. Photo: Instagram.

Sofia Carson comb your hair with the stripe on the side and did a blow dry that reminded the hairstyles of the sixties. Very cool.