“The Big Bang Theory” signed to a new character for his last season

The successful television series Big Bang Theory, that announced that it would definitely be after the broadcast of his season 12, has signed a new character to its last chapter.

The ex-husband of Penny, Zack, played by the actor Brian Thomas Smith, will reappear in the lives of the four geniuses. It will be accompanied by his wife, Marissa, who will embody the actress Lindsey Kraft. Your participation will not be possible, because the artist will join the cast as a regular in several episodes.

Lindsey Kraft is the new signing confirmed in the series for its last few episodes (Photo: Instagram @linzkraft)

As reported TVLinewe’ll see for the first time at Kraft in the chapter to be aired on television the next 10 of January. Zack, the attractive but not very clever ex-boyfriend of Penny, will meet with the scientists to have a favor to ask very personal to Leonard.

According to the synopsis of the episode “Zack and his wife (Marissa) want a babybut when they find out that Zack is sterile will ask for help to Leonard”.

The actress will play the wife of Zack, the ex-husband attractive but nothing crafty Penny (Photo: @linzkraft)

Chuck Lorre, producer of the famous comedy, went on an interview for TVLine that his team has already sat down to discuss the outcome of the series. Stated that it defined a general idea of how it will end.

Last August, the creators of The Big Bang Theory revealed that after eleven years in broadcastthe season twelfth put an end to the adventures of the four scientists.

The Big Bang Theory began its broadcast in 2007. Since then, it has become one of comedy’s most acclaimed (Photo: file)

“We, along with the cast, the writers and the team, we are extremely grateful for the success of the series, and we aspire to deliver a final season and a last chapter that leads to The Big Bang Theory to an epic and creative end“explained Norris.

The american comedy came to the screens in the year 2007 in order to relate the adventures and misadventures of two extraordinary physicists who are not able to function in relationships personales. Accompanied by a jewish friend engineer (Howard) and an astrophysicist indian (Rajesh), the brilliant team of characters has spent years making us laugh with their unique behaviors, quirks and misguided occurrences.

For his role of Sheldon Cooper, the actor Jim Parson is the best paid of the television (Picture: file)

According to the magazine ForbesJim Parsons, for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the series, repeated in 2018 in the position of an actor better payor television, with a gain of around 26.5 million dollars per year.

Already in the year 2016, it was estimated that the rest of the protagonists of the production, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Simon Heldberg (Howard) and Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh) would also have a salary titanic, as earned close to a million dollars per chapter.

The five main protagonists, which lead to recording chapters of the production since 2007, were dismissed by further increases of salary in respect to his companions, Rauch and Bialik, in the center of the image (Photo: file)

In fact, it was recently revealed that all of them had rejected raises of salary in respect of their teammates Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) and Me Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler). They also have a weight estimable in the plot, but their compensation is lower.

Nineteen million viewers the eleventh season was the second most watched of the year. Despite their spectacular ratios of followers, the fiction will end definitely, among the speculations of his fans for what is going to happen, and to the sadness of many.

Even so, the more nostalgic you will still have The Big Bang Theory for a while, at least until may, when it expected to issue the final chapter, even with a new character included.

