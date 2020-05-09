The children of Angelina Jolie – Who is the 6th child of the offspring of Jolie-Pitt? – Lifestyle

In spite of the separation, the ex-couple’s Jolie-Pitt still have a lot to talk about. But, most of the party, the fact is that the combination of the two resulted in the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Of course, you do know that not all of the children of Angeline Jolie’s are organic. The actress herself has made and wishes to raise the banner of adoption and to show how it is possible to love the children who come from not only the uterus, but also of the heart.

Basically, out of the six children of Angelina Jolie, only three of them are biological twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline and Shiloh Nouvel.

Since the other three adopted children: Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien and Zahara Marley. Including, each and every one of them is of a different nationality.

Thus, even with a lot of a spotlight this big family, the children of Angelina Jolie they are not as well-known in the media. Above all, those of us in the Area of Women, we’ve decided to tell you who they are, and as they are now, at this time, the six kids of Angelina Jolie.

Before-and-after of the child of Angelina Jolie

Maddox

Source: Intouch Weekly

From the outset, Maddox, born in Cambodia, and is the eldest son of the family. It should be noted that it was also the first to be adopted. Also, when he was adopted by Angelina Jolie and he was only 1 year old, and now he is already 18 years of age or older. What’s more, when Angelina Jolie was adopted him, she was not with Brad Pitt.

Above all, it was exactly the Maddox, which has helped Angelina Jolie to make the film’s ‘First They Killed My Father’. It is worth noting that this film was shown at the film festival in Toronto in 2017, and in Canada, and it means, in Portuguese, “First they killed my father.”

Basically, this is a film that is in production for Netflix, tried to address the genocide that occurred in Cambodia in the late 1970’s.

Pax Thien

Source: Pinterest

The second of the two children of Angelina Jolie’s Pax Thien. In fact, he was born in the Vitenã at the end of November 2003, and was adopted after being abandoned at a local hospital by his biological mother, Pham Quang Sang. Even the kid who is currently 15 years old, he was only 4 years old when he was adopted.

It is worth noting that he, like Maddox has worked with the research and opinions behind-the-scenes of the motion picture ‘First They Killed My Father’.

Zahara Marley

Source: Youtube

The third and last daughter, was adopted by Angelina Jolie has Zahara Marley. Even Zahara is currently with up to 14 years of age or older. Especially Zahara, born in Ethiopia and was taken in by the couple’s Jolie-Pitt when she was just six months old.

As A curiosity, it is worth noting that in the past some of the american newspapers revealed the alleged claims that Zahara is already no longer wanted to live with them as a couple. Therefore, I wanted to go back to live with her biological mother. However, this is not much more than Fake News. So much so that she still lives with Angelina Jolie and their brothers and sisters.

Shiloh Nouvel

Source: Youtube

First of all, it is important to point out that Shiloh Nouvel was the first biological daughter of the couple Jolie-Pitt. Even, it has been the subject of numerous reviews and in the news, precisely because it does not like to wear women’s clothes from 3 years of age and older.

Above all, Shiloh, or better yet, John. The valley destacarq, and that he is just a name for what she’s asked for you to call. Thus, John is at least 13 years of age or older.

Vivienne Marcheline

Source: The Vix

Already, Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox Leon, they are the last of the kids to Angelina Jolie. Even those who were born in Nice, France, on July 12, 2008. Therefore, they are at the age of 11.

Knox Leon

Source: The Vix

Twin of Vivienne Marcheline.

After all, what do you think of the changes to the children of Angelina Jolie? Have you ever met him before?

