The day that Maria Sharapova confessed to his doping and surprised the world

Maria Sharapova had a remarkable career and retirement at the age of 32, as announced on Wednesday through a letter, said farewell to the last great diva of tennis, who knew how to revolutionize the marketto the point that over the years became the athlete the best paid in the world.

However, there is a stain that will never erase from his successful life in the sport of the racquet. There was a break in the march 8, 2016, when he cleared the rumors of a possible withdrawal but surprised the world with the announcement that he had given a positive anti-doping test for Meldonium.

“I want to announce that I have tested positive for Meldonium, a substance I have been taking for the past 10 years, but that is considered as positive by WADA since 1 January. So I have notified the ITF. I was not aware of this, but I assume it’s my fault because when I was sent the updated list of products for doping, not the watched”he confessed at a press conference attended in Los Angeles.

What are the effects produced by the substance? Increase in strength, aid in recovery after exercise and improves the activation of the central nervous system.

In principle, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) will beat Sharapova a sanction of 24 months, that is to say, it had to be two years out of the loop. However, from resources of the former tennis player presented to the TAS, we reduced the punishment to 15 months.