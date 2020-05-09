The funny imitation of Elle Fanning to Cameron Diaz at The wedding of my best friend



Elle Fanning played to be Cameron Diaz in "The wedding of my best friend"



With more than twenty years behind him,

The wedding of my best friend



it is a romantic comedy that old and new fans do not cease to discover. The film

Julia Roberts



and

Cameron Diaz



reversionó the clichés of that genre, and suggested a fun story centered on a woman who was in the difficult position of seeing how your in love with married another.

And in an original homage to that film, the actress Elle Fanning played in their social networks to become the character of Cameron Diaz and recite one of the passages of the film.



In a time of quarantine in which the great majority of the people remain in their homes, Elle took advantage of the invitation of

Sarah Ramos



and between the two they made a sketch based on the movie. In your posting, and next to the scene that created it, Fanning wrote: “Thanks Sarah Ramos for asking me to be the Cameron of your Julia. We realized that we have the same age as those characters in real life. I have to be the jelly!”.

Dressed absolutely like the actress,

Elle demonstrates in a few minutes his facility for comedy and achieves a perfect imitation of Cameron Diaz



in this film. For her part, Sarah Ramos often used his account of Instagram to recreate passages from famous movies, and when he called Elle for

The wedding of my best friend



could not choose a best candidate.

With respect to your career

Elle due for release in a few weeks to a new tv series



.

The Great



it is the title that will take the actress to the small screen, in which he plays Catherine the great,

a historical figure who happened to Helen Mirren also embodied in a miniseries for HBO



. But this new version is dedicated to the youth of Catalina, and promises a tone more linked to the comedy.