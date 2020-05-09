The Grand Slam Maria Sharapova

Wimbledon 2004 The Russian tennis player won his first Grand Slam on July 3, 2004 after a win in the final of the american tennis player Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4. Photo:

KEVIN LAMARQUE

REUTERS Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Wimbledon 2004 The Russian tennis player won his first Grand Slam on July 3, 2004 after a win in the final of the american tennis player Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4. Photo:

KEVIN LAMARQUE

REUTERS Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Wimbledon 2004 The Russian tennis player won his first Grand Slam on July 3, 2004 after a win in the final of the american tennis player Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4. Photo:

KEVIN LAMARQUE

REUTERS Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Wimbledon 2004 The Russian tennis player won his first Grand Slam on July 3, 2004 after a win in the final of the american tennis player Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4. Photo:

Clive Brunskill

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



U. S. Open 2006 The Russian tennis player won his second Grand Slam on September 9, 2006 after a win in the final to belgian Justine Henin by 6-4 and 6-4. Photo:

Clive Brunskill

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



U. S. Open 2006 The Russian tennis player won his second Grand Slam on September 9, 2006 after a win in the final to belgian Justine Henin by 6-4 and 6-4. Photo:

SHAUN BEST

REUTERS Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



U. S. Open 2006 The Russian tennis player won his second Grand Slam on September 9, 2006 after a win in the final to belgian Justine Henin by 6-4 and 6-4. READ MORE: Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova share experiences on Instagram Photo:

Mike Ehrmann

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



U. S. Open 2006 The Russian tennis player won his second Grand Slam on September 9, 2006 after a win in the final to belgian Justine Henin by 6-4 and 6-4. Photo:

TIMOTHY A. CLARY

AFP Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Australia Open 2008 The Russian tennis player won his third Grand Slam on the 26th of January 2008 after winning in the final, the Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic by 7-5 and 6-3. Photo:

Clive Brunskill

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Australia Open 2008 The Russian tennis player won his third Grand Slam on the 26th of January 2008 after winning in the final, the Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic by 7-5 and 6-3. Photo:

Quinn Rooney

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Australia Open 2008 The Russian tennis player won his third Grand Slam on the 26th of January 2008 after winning in the final, the Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic by 7-5 and 6-3. Photo:

Clive Brunskill

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Australia Open 2008 The Russian tennis player won his third Grand Slam on the 26th of January 2008 after winning in the final, the Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic by 7-5 and 6-3. Photo:

Clive Brunskill

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Roland Garros 2012 The Russian tennis player claimed his fourth Grand Slam on June 9, 2012 after winning in the final of the tennis player Italian Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2. READ MORE: Dulce Maria launches a version of part of I would Give You All, the success of the last year of the previous seasons Photo:

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

AFP Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Roland Garros 2012 The Russian tennis player claimed his fourth Grand Slam on June 9, 2012 after winning in the final of the tennis player Italian Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2. Photo:

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

AFP Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Roland Garros 2012 The Russian tennis player claimed his fourth Grand Slam on June 9, 2012 after winning in the final of the tennis player Italian Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2. Photo:

PATRICK KOVARIK

AFP Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Roland Garros 2012 The Russian tennis player claimed his fourth Grand Slam on June 9, 2012 after winning in the final of the tennis player Italian Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2. Photo:

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

AFP Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Roland Garros 2014 The Russian tennis player won his fifth and last Grand Slam on June 7, 2014 after winning in the final of the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4. Photo:

VINCENT KESSLER

REUTERS Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Roland Garros 2014 The Russian tennis player won his fifth and last Grand Slam on June 7, 2014 after winning in the final of the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4. Photo:

Matthew Stockman

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Roland Garros 2014 The Russian tennis player won his fifth and last Grand Slam on June 7, 2014 after winning in the final of the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4. Photo:

Jean Catuffe

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



READ MORE: Is is powerful! Kylie Jenner surprised fans with a Grand gesture for the women. What was she doing? Roland Garros 2014 The Russian tennis player won his fifth and last Grand Slam on June 7, 2014 after winning in the final of the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4. Photo:

Jean Catuffe

Getty Images Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Olympic Games London 2012 Part of the five Grand Slam that has gotten in his almost 19 year career, we must highlight the silver medal of the olympics that achieved in London 2012. Lost the final against the american tennis player Serena Williams 6-0, 6-1. Photo:

Clive Brunskill

DIARIO AS Date:



26/02/2020

18:24



Olympic Games London 2012 Part of the five Grand Slam that has gotten in his almost 19 year career, we must highlight the silver medal of the olympics that achieved in London 2012. Lost the final against the american tennis player Serena Williams 6-0, 6-1. Photo:

MARTIN BERNETTI

AFP Date:



26/02/2020

18:24

