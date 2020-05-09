The Grand Slam Maria Sharapova

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
10


Wimbledon 2004

The Russian tennis player won his first Grand Slam on July 3, 2004 after a win in the final of the american tennis player Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4.

Photo:
KEVIN LAMARQUE
REUTERS

Date:

U. S. Open 2006

The Russian tennis player won his second Grand Slam on September 9, 2006 after a win in the final to belgian Justine Henin by 6-4 and 6-4.

Photo:
Clive Brunskill
Getty Images

Date:

Australia Open 2008

The Russian tennis player won his third Grand Slam on the 26th of January 2008 after winning in the final, the Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic by 7-5 and 6-3.

Photo:
Clive Brunskill
Getty Images

Date:

Roland Garros 2012

The Russian tennis player claimed his fourth Grand Slam on June 9, 2012 after winning in the final of the tennis player Italian Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2.

Photo:
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
AFP

Date:

Roland Garros 2014

The Russian tennis player won his fifth and last Grand Slam on June 7, 2014 after winning in the final of the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Photo:
VINCENT KESSLER
REUTERS

Date:

Olympic Games London 2012

Part of the five Grand Slam that has gotten in his almost 19 year career, we must highlight the silver medal of the olympics that achieved in London 2012. Lost the final against the american tennis player Serena Williams 6-0, 6-1.

Photo:
Clive Brunskill
DIARIO AS

Date:

