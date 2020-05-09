The Laundromat, a missed opportunity to explain the Dirty Money

TI have Laundromat, Dirty Money, or The Laundry is an original film from Netflix that is about the papers of Panama, the scandal that arose after the leak, many of the e-mails of the law firm Mossack-Fonseca. This company, founded in Panama by the lawyers, Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, and came to have subsidiaries in many tax havens, as well as in countries such as China, the USA, switzerland or other countries of Latin america.

In fact, Mossack-Fonseca in the British Virgin Islands came to have more than 100,000 companies, according to The Economist Mossac-Fonseca had between a 5% and 10% of the offshore market in the world. According to an internal memo 95% of their business was to sell instruments to pay less taxes.

In Spain, in the papers of Panama appeared people of the first order, as the former government vice-president Rodrigo Rato, José Manuel Soria, Oleguer Pujol, Francisco Paesa and Alex Crivillé. That is to say, people well-known, but in general rich people.

The context

I think some of the best movies that have been made recently are related to the financial crisis of 2008, as, for example, Margin Call, The Big Bet even the second part of Wall Street. These films, especially The Big Bet, try to explain to the viewer in a simple way, the various concepts of the real world.

That is to say, if the see Margin Call, we can learn something about how is an Investment bank, if to see the second part of Wall Street are explained, concepts such as moral hazard and how it rode the financial crisis and to see The Great Stake we are told that is an ISDA agreement or a synthetic product, we have in The Laundromat to Jurgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca interpreted by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas we guide you throughout the different stories about people who used offshore companies.

But they also show us people affected by the Offshore companies, as people who have been defrauded by offshore companies or problems because they work in the world of offshore companies and are sometimes involved in problems.

So we have a cast of luxury, apart from those mentioned we have Meryl Streep, Jeffrey Wright, David Schwimmer, Melissa Rauch, James Cromwell and Sharon Stone. If it could have been an epic film of the finances, however it is a missed opportunity.

A missed opportunity

Unfortunately the film shows several stories disjointed, that scarcely have anything to do with each other, the storyline is difficult to follow and the explanations of the duo Mossack and Fonseca could have been more clear, as well as focus less on the luxurious world in which viviían, every time they leave appear in an exclusive setting with a tuxedo, but they fall short in the explanations on the functioning of societies screen offshore, the use of straw buyers and the role of the managers of these societies is relevant.

If it is true that they make a guide, and a claim end on the operation and on what can be done about this. Also they are right when they explain that they were just one of the many firms dedicated to managing firms offshoregiven that there are many other firms that are engaged in this business. Also that the legislation to be legal many times allows this kind of operations, so that end up being legal. Many times within the U.S., mentioning Delaware, Wyoming or Nevada.

Because this is a movie with a strong closing argument by the character played by Meryl Streep that makes us think of the spectator. We must recognize that yes, the film does not try to show a neutral stance, but that makes it clear what is yours..

However, I think I could have explained more and better, because there are productions of Netflix that have shone in this sense, as in the case of the series Or Mechanism, dubbed as The Mechanism or Tunnel of Corruptionthat is about the employees of justice and police in Brazil have opened the corruption scandal of Petrobras and Odebrecht, one of the main reasons why Jair Bolsonaron now occupies the palace of the presidency in Brasilia and not one seat in the parliament.

