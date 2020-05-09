The Mandalorian will have Michael Biehn in season 2

The veteran Michael Biehn has been hired to increase the size of the cast of season 2 of The Mandalorianthe series of Lucasfilm to Disney to premiere new episodes in October of this year.

Biehn is mainly known for playing Kyle Reese in the film the Terminator by James Cameron, although for now it is not known which character to interpret in the series starring Pedro Pascal, although known to be a cazarrecompesas as the protagonist.

Recently we also learned that Rosario Dawson will be the version in the flesh of Ahsoka Tano, the heroine of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars that already had a nod in Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker.

Since yesterday can now be viewed legally this series in Spain, thanks to the opening of Disney+, unfortunately only have posted the first two episodes despite the fact that a few months ago, in catalogs such as the american can be seen all the chapters with voices in Spanish. Obviously this movement has not appealed to the first subscribers of the service.

This series is one of the stories of Star Wars that has worked better in a long time and has managed to unify a good portion of the fans after a few movies quite divisive.

Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man, is the creator and showrunner, while the address has fallen in several names such as Dave Filoni, Fick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

In addition of Pedro Pascal as the other major star of the series is Baby Yoda, a small alien from the race of the iconic jedi master, whose real name is unknown and who captivated the audience in her first appearance, becoming a pet of the moment for fans and for those who are not tatno.

