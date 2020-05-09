The original idea for the story between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

Before Liv Morgan was revealed as the ex-lover of Wool in December last year, Sonya Deville and Mandy and Rose were working on a possible story LGTBQ. The duo had presented the idea to the WWE, but the idea never developed. Rather, there was a plan to separate them as a team, even if for the moment also that story has been put in a fridge.

► The idea for the story between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

In an interview with Elle Collins With Spandex, Sonya Deville discussed the story that was not given and revealed that they were working with GLAAD on the idea.

“So, obviously, Mandy and I were upset for a moment. It was something we really push ourselves, but never say never. And I think that definitely is still a possibility it will happen or may happen in the future. And I think that the representation in different stories and things like that, is amazing. I think that it is good and there are many different ways of doing it.”

“There is not a single way of doing it and not just Mandy and I have to do it. Obviously, we spent a lot of time outside and we had lots of meetings with GLAAD, and helped us to write and direct the story. And I hope that we can get back to that some day. But yes, I would like to see also is revealed in other stories in the future also”.

She then added:

“I think that’s great, it doesn’t have to be a long story about two girls or two guys who are gay. I think that may be a natural inclusion in the product. Like you met Rusev and Lana were dating for years and years and years. Perhaps you know that two girls are dating or two guys are coming out, but it is not part of the story. Do you know what I mean?”

“It is unique in the fact that it is not a television programme, although it has some of that, and it’s not something from real life, but it has something of that. So he is trying to find that happy medium of where to go with things as well, and is a work in progress. We are all trying to solve it at the same time. And I certainly don’t have all the answers and I know that they do not have them. So I think that is just a cooperative effort in the coming years to get more of that content“.

The background story between Liv and Lana never got anywhere despite the fact that the two fought each other a couple of times. Now, Rusev is not on WWE TV at this time, while Wool is no longer available because he is filming a movie. Liv Morgan is now rivaling that of Ruby Riott.

Meanwhile, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are still a team on SmackDown and is part of the story between Rose, Dolph Ziggler, and Otis.