The photos prove that Cameron Diaz has managed to age with grace

Cameron Diaz is one of the celebrities most airtight of the show however, each time he appears in public, it is impossible not to speak of its beauty. To his 49 years, not only became a mom of a beautiful girl, but in addition, he found the love beside her husband Benji Madden.

The actress is an example that women do not have why to fear the years because there is a certain amount of time to feel full and beautiful.

Women have always been tied to the beauty standards that society imposes on us. From very small we are taught that a beautiful woman is one that is always perfectly made up and with the skin soft and smooth. We grow up thinking that when we get to a certain age, we stop being “desirable” or “a good match” and that if we do not achieve certain goals, will never be full.

Diaz has broken all the stereotypes within the industry.

That is to say, is by getting to 50 years of age and is incredibly athletic. But regardless of the figure that you have (because neither should there be a particular pattern), it has been shown that has not had to resort to any surgery to delay the time.

Cameron shows proud of their wrinkles and also their spots. It makes us think that the lines show distinction and character, but above all, they are part of what one has lived.

She always leaves happy watching like and and don’t mind the media blitz that challenges your physical appearance. That is to say, you are in a world where there are many antiaging products, and the young faces that will inevitably become a very difficult competition when obtaining papers to be about.

The burden of the eternal beauty exists in our everyday interactions with society and our own internal processes. It begins in the moment we wake up and look at ourselves in the mirror, in the moment we decide that we are not good enough and in the things that we would change.

Women have lived under the idea that our youth determines our value but would not be so. To fear and to combat the natural aging process is not something innate to the human experience. And although as the years pass, we lose our abilities fertile age should not be a big problem.

Now that he has been out of films for so many years, has been questioned about a possible return but Cameron are so happy with his family life and enjoying your maternity that you do not know if it will. Yes, he made it clear that she “never says never” so everything can happen.

