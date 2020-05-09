The stars of “The Big Bang Theory” immortalized their prints in Hollywood | People

The stars of the series “The Big Bang Theory” immortalized this Wednesday, their footprints and signatures in cement in front of the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles (USA), which is located in the Walk of Fame of Hollywood.

Actors Johnny Galecki (Leonard in the comedy television), Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) and Me Bialik (Amy) were the protagonists of this ceremony, paid tribute to the legacy of “The Big Bang Theory”, which will say goodbye to the public on 16 may after twelve seasons on the air.

“It is difficult to dissolve a family after twelve years,” said Chuck Lorre, the creator of this series.

In addition, Jim Parsons said that this tribute was “very exciting” and is “the most amazingly perfect ending” to “The Big Bang Theory”.

“This is the best deal in the world. I feel very honored to be here and to have been part of this experience”, he said, for his part, Kaley Cuoco.

The official account on Instagram of the series published on Tuesday a black and white photograph in which they appeared, these seven performers on the last day of filming of “The Big Bang Theory”.

Issued on CBS in the united States since 2007, “The Big Bang Theory” has become in recent years one of the television comedies the most popular and followed all over the world.

The premise of the series introduces you to two extraordinary physical, brilliant in science but lousy in personal relationships, they were with a new neighbor in your building.

“The Big Bang Theory” has launched the careers of performers such as Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and, especially, Jim Parsons, who, with his acclaimed interpretation of the singular Sheldon Cooper has won a Golden Globe and four Emmy awards for best actor in a comedy series.

The five principal performers of the series (Parsons, Galecki, Cuoco, Helberg and Nayyar) earned $ 900,000 per episode, according to a report on the specialized Variety of February 2017.

However, the five protagonists agreed to reductions in his salary, which reached a million dollars per episode, to compensate for the wages of Me Bialik and Melissa Rauch, actress high of the show but each time with greater weight in the story.

The role of Sheldon Cooper gave rise to a “spin-off (spin-off series), entitled, “Young Sheldon” about the childhood of this character, which began to be issued in 2017.