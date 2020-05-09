The story of a Wedding Film in the Series, with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver gets the trailer – 17/10/2019

Netflix continues to invest heavily in attempting to bill for signs at next year’s awards. Today, the streaming service unveiled the trailer for the film, the Story of a Marriage, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

The film tells the story of Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), and Charlie (Adam Driver), a couple who is experiencing a difficult divorce and do not affect your child in the process.

In addition to the trailer, the streaming platform has announced the date of their first game. The film will be available from the 6th of December.

Ray Liotta, Alan Alda, Merritt Wever and Laura Dern round out the cast of the piece, directed by Noah Baumbach.

The plot has already been shown in the Toronto film Festival, and won critical acclaim.