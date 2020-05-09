The way that Brooke Shields ‘terrifies’ her daughters

In his youth, the actress Brooke Shields was carried away by the fever of the moreno ‘achicharrándose’, according to his own words, for hours under the sun to get a golden hue that seemed to him very flattering, and to this day his health is paying the consequences of that recklessness.

“I am one of those people that she has always loved to sunbathe. Always gave me a rush of self-esteem when I was brunette. In the last ten years and all that abuse started to manifest, and that as a result of several small scares with skin cancer my attention was fixed on the importance of using a cream with protection. I’ve had to see how I removed literally things on the face to begin to pay much more attention to the state of my face,” she explains herself in statements to People.

The great concern now of the interpreter is to make sure that their daughters, Rowanof 15 years, and Grierof 12, do not commit the same mistakes that she and is willing to use their own experience in the crudest way possible in order to achieve this.

“I don’t want to them the same thing will happen to me these past few years. And in addition are of those people who burns very easily. Every time I have to submit to another procedure, so that I burn it with laser any stain new, is what I teach and say to them: ‘is This what you want? Do they have to remove part of the lip?'”, revealed about his obsession because their girls to use sunscreen whenever they leave the house and the techniques he uses to make sure that they do.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images