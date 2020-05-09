These products are favorites of Kim Kardashian, and Beyoncé, to get a perfect tan

They are icons of beauty, and you will always have perfect skin. But you are in for a surprise if you think that Kim Kardashian and Beyonce get that tan in the sun. The two of them are fans of one of the techniques that are becoming more and more common among celebrities. The make-up of the body.

In the case of a Kim Kardashianwho have psoriasis, a cosmetic for the skin, it helps cover up the blemishes that are caused by the condition of the skin. We would use the base for the body of their own brand of make-up, the KKW and Beauty, as she has shown on Instagram on other social occasions.

It already Her use a product that guarantees you a sun tan in the evening, during the day. Anyone who revealed the secret was the make up artist Sir John, who told me that he used to make up the body of Alleven to ensure that the tone is uniform on the skin of the singer in the display of the Coachella music festival in 2018.





As the KKW and Beauty does not sell in the Uk, the results of Alleven is available to view online by 43 euros.