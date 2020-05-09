This is the gown worn by Barbara, the Flag looks inspired by the look of Kendall Jenner

On the evening of Sunday, the 3rd of November, was held in Seville, spain for the MTV EMA’s. there Were so many of the illustrations in Portuguese, which kept the crowds entertained at the event, and one of them was Barbara Banner.

The singer has used two visual cues, but one of them caught your attention for one reason or another. The pink dress made of tulle is very similar to the one used previously for Kendall Jenner. The daughter of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, wore a dress, which is part of a unique collection of designer Giambattista Valli for H&M back in may. Here are the photos in the gallery and compare them!

To keep in mind that this is not the first time that Barbara, he seems to have sought inspiration in the clan Kardashian-Jenner. Most recently, she appeared in the semi-finals of the Emmy awards, in Lisbon, with a dress very similar to the one used by the Kylie Jenner. Take a look at this and the other famous Portuguese who have used visuals inspired by the Kardashian’s!