“This is Us”, the series that will not dodge those family dramas

So are we or this is what we are. Those two sentences are, perhaps, best to translate the meaning of the title of This is Us. The series was created by Dan Fogelman, and which premiered in 2016 recreates the life of Jack and Rebecca Pearson, and the family they formed. Interpreted by Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moorethis couple is the soul of fiction. In the pilot of the series (in Argentina is seen by Fox Premium) the action takes us to the birthday number 33 of the three sons of Becky and Jack. Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are the “big three” who form one of the families of television’s most beloved stories in recent times.
This is Us it is the story of a family that is going through times happy, who discovers the love that you feel protected and that you will not dodge those personal conflicts or tragedies. It was the series that dared to talk about the drama of obesity, addiction to alcohol, racial discrimination, the painful part of the adoption, of the sudden deaths and, in this season, of Alzheimer’s disease. All together and with no holds barred.
Is accurate at the time of showing the human pain and that is why each episode invites us to look with a scarf close to. By moments it is devastating and overwhelming because it pushes us to the feelings that we have trapped in the bottom of the heart. The character of Kate very well knows this. She is obese and suffers from all the stages that goes through a person with the overweight, and located on his father Jack, the placebo you need to keep eating: a dad who tells you that is the most beautiful in the world and in your life occupies a central place. But Kate has to go out into the world and Fogelman us down a hondazo when he shows us what it suffers from the small when you want to buy clothes or when friends are discriminated against for being fat. But perhaps what is more accurate of This is Us is that in any moment gives us formulas or potions magic to resolve conflicts. Simply, it shows us the life itself. What can happen to anyone and how to follow it with the scars that this causes us. What each of us is in charge of repair? Many times yes, but this series tries to put focus in the first years of our childhood and its crucial role for the life of each one.
Addressing the alcohol addiction of Jack and Kevin, two characters who seem to have everything (in one case, the perfect family, and in the other the fame and the seduction without pretenses), is another of the major findings of the series. A child who finds what he has in common with his father’s addiction is precisely in the figure of Jack -that seemed to be the man and an ideal father – reflects up to where he wants to go This is us.
The alcoholism, which also had as a victim to the father of Jack, ends up being a curse that is inherited almost without hesitation. So both Jack and Kevin are in Rebecca the bra to get out of this hole that just pushes them into the abyss. The episode of the internment of Kevin in the clinic of hospitalization, when the three brothers meet, is the chapter that best shows us to Rebecca in her role of mother. Both Kate as Kevin claimed his favoritism towards Randall, the son polite, correct, a good student and friendly. A classic raising families with several children that Becca defends itself by stating that it is not true, as any mother would do. But the push to a pressure level such that it ends by admitting that Randall always made things easy. Not for nothing, Rebecca acknowledged for his incipient Alzheimer’s only to him.What is then the favoured son or just more understood? Can a mother love one child than another?
Is that Rebecca always had to dodge the bullets that they threw away their children, unlike your husband so respected and loved by the triplets. Was and is she who is carrying all the fears, insecurities and addictions of their children, more than anything else after being widowed so young. And there again This is Us for us as viewers. It is a series that strikes you directly and personally through a character or story.
The search of the maternity leave of Kate, or the desire of the girlfriend of Kevin, Zoe, not to be a mother ever, the need for Beth (wife of Randall) to kick the board in their profession to the almost 40 years and resume his career of dancer, or the desire of Tobey to improve their physical image.
Perhaps you’ve been Jack with a painful childhood and a father stern and authoritarian, or Rebecca the girl raised in the opulence that only wanted to be a singer. Perhaps you were the baby right,a good student and an excellent son like Randall or the opposite, and your memory be Kevin, the cute guy and a winner who does not know what to do when out of that role. Each and every one of the characters that link to Pearson, we soar to the heart, get into the guts of every house and in some wounded heart of the viewers.
But the conclusion after seeing This is us is that there are no solutions accurate, only attempts at being happy at times and as you can. Because in the end, this we are.