“This is Us”, the series that will not dodge those family dramas

Is accurate at the time of showing the human pain and that is why each episode invites us to look with a scarf close to. By moments it is devastating and overwhelming because it pushes us to the feelings that we have trapped in the bottom of the heart. The character of Kate very well knows this. She is obese and suffers from all the stages that goes through a person with the overweight, and located on his father Jack, the placebo you need to keep eating: a dad who tells you that is the most beautiful in the world and in your life occupies a central place. But Kate has to go out into the world and Fogelman us down a hondazo when he shows us what it suffers from the small when you want to buy clothes or when friends are discriminated against for being fat. But perhaps what is more accurate of This is Us is that in any moment gives us formulas or potions magic to resolve conflicts. Simply, it shows us the life itself. What can happen to anyone and how to follow it with the scars that this causes us. What each of us is in charge of repair? Many times yes, but this series tries to put focus in the first years of our childhood and its crucial role for the life of each one.