This is what most of the people forget of Demi Moore

She has had long hair, short hair, and has been bald, but each one of them showed one thing: the native of Roswell, New Mexico, has a pretty face, and now at the age of 58, it’s so beautiful as always.

The star of Corporate Animal came out of his house at the age of 16 and continued up to the top. “Once you’ve tasted a little success, it is more challenging. We must continue willing to risk it for that let’s not be too sure. The lack of willingness to risk failure is always there, but becomes more difficult when they feel they have more to lose. Then, the best place to stay is outside of your comfort zone, willing to try even at the risk of failing. And that is not natural to me. In fact, it is completely unnatural “.

The star of the 50 most beautiful people in the world of People magazine also knows how it is to touch the bottom. “The best way to deal with life is one day at a time. I can prepare for the future, but only in what I can do today, because this is all I got.”

But after 40 years in the center of attention, the actress Margin Call knows one thing with certainty: “The weather is an equalizer incredible. I think that if you stay true to yourself and you keep moving forward, things change”.

15 She had a husband before Bruce and Ashton

From 18 to 23 years old, the star of Ghost was once married to the rock musician Freddy Moore, and he still uses his last name professionally. (I guess I had a better sound than the one that had been born with it: Demi Gene Guynes.) Before the ink is dry on the divorce, the beauty of green eyes embarked on a two-year commitment with the brother of Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez.

14 She was in the general hospital

“Jackie Templeton”, the tenacious investigative journalist, appeared in Port Charles (1982 to 1984) and attracted a renewed interest in the drama during the day of ABC. The brunette, her voice hoarse not seemed nor seemed like most of the actresses in soap operas and their story won many followers. It was clear that he was destined for bigger things: like movie screens.

13 She was a member of the package of brats

They were young, famous, and yes, a little spoiled. Made movies (thanks to John Hughes and Joel Schumacher), and they partied together. Although most of them are men such as Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, Andrew McCarthy, and Emilio Estevez, the glamour girl of St. Elmo”s Fire, along with Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy, was one of their queens.

12 She had problems of addiction

The now mother of three children almost was fired from the fire of St. Elmo from 1985 to appear on the top. So far the problem was. In fact, there were years of sobriety, but the setbacks personal (a spontaneous abortion) and professionals (The scarlet letter) could trigger a return to alcohol and substance abuse, such as Vicodin.

11 His nickname was ‘give me more’

“I am passionate about my work, and that sometimes triggers conflicts creative.” How many more millions did the abandonment of the high school, the more the media portrayed as a superdiva greedy, all because she would not be pushed and knew how to get away with it. “This is a business of ups and downs. The people you build just for the joy of pulling you down”.

10 She was the actress best paid of Hollywood

For her role of a mother removes her clothes in a “gentleman’s club”, the star of the Strip received $ 12.5 million, which was the highest salary of any actress in history. At that time, the trailer-park-to-Hollywood-the powerhouse, which is not considered to be a good actress, simply business, is married with Bruce Willis, who won $ 20 million per picture.

9 She had an education problem

As close as are their children now, so distant was his own mother. Child, G. I. The actress Jane was often recruited by his father to help to prevent your mother carried several suicide attempts. After his parents separated, the star still had not realized that the man who had raised him was not his biological father.

8 His memory was a best-seller

Discovered around, this time with clothes on. The star of the Disclosure threw a bomb after another as she described her life and her loves, from his chaotic childhood to his superestrellato going up and down on the arm of some of the most powerful men in Hollywood. However, no matter what happens, the actress and producer If These Walls Does Talk talk non-stop.

7 She started as a model

Guest star Empire signed with the prestigious Elite Model Management in 1981 and worked in the city of New York. In 1982, he was expelled from Los Angeles and took acting lessons. The future star of the soap was in the company of models Elite as Patti Hansen, Carol Alt, Stephanie Seymour, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford, to name a few.

6 She is a singer / songwriter

During his first marriage to Freddy, they collaborated on three songs: It’s Not A Rumor, Changing and Heat, for which he still receives royalty checks. She did her own singing in the film One Crazy Summer, but his voice was dubbed with that of a professional singer in No Small Affair and Hunchback.

5 She ended up outside of Broadway

In 1986, the star of Indecent Proposal he made what the New York Times called “a striking debut on the stage ‘ in the play Off-Broadway The Early Girl of the playwright Carolie Kava, where she played “Lily”, the new girl in a brothel. “Miss Moore has exactly the right combination of ingenuity and know-how, and is not ashamed of the demands of the performance.”

4 She collects dolls

“It started with one I call monkey coin purse”, then, in a moment, the actress from Mortal Thoughts he discovered that he possessed approximately 2000 dolls and toys that were collected by “the crowded room” to the point that he gave them his own residence and assured them of his collection to $ 2 million. After divorcing Bruce Willis, the novelty of collecting it became a true obsession.

3 She moved to Idaho

In 1988, the star of the Juror and her then-husband Bruce Willis has moved to a ranch house in Hailey is not only to escape the madness of Hollywood celebrities, but to protect his growing family. The mountains of rural Idaho seemed to be the perfect place for you to be “normal people”. The couple of the list ended up buying most of the city.

2 Your covers of Vanity Fair were controversial

I was naked in both. The first was in 1991, when the future mother was waiting for the birth of the second daughter Scout. In 1992, his “suit” was painted by the artist Joanne Gair. The photos were taken by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz. Some loved them, others hated them. Either way, the star of Then And Now was the talk of the town.

1 She started a nonprofit organization to protect children

In 2012, the star of A Few Good Men and her then-husband Ashton Kutcher they co-founded THORN, after meeting the issue of sex trafficking of children in a documentary that highlights what was happening to children in Cambodia. Realized that is a problem so prolific in the united States and abroad.

