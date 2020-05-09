Times and groups by scenario; Saturday for the Crown Capital

The day came, the Crown Capital starts its tenth edition. The festival has remained uninterrupted since 2010. After the first year, the Crown began to perform on Saturday and Sunday. Today will respawn groups that were presented in previous years, we leave you the schedule for scene of the first day of the festival.

Schedules by stage of the Corona Capital 2019 | Saturday

Scenario Crown

Shaed | 2:30 – 3:00

Noah Cyrus | 3:40 – 4:10

King Princess | 4:50 – 5:30

The B-52s | 6:20 – 7:10

Franz Ferdinand | 8:00 – 9:10

The Strokes | 10:20 – 12:00

Stage Corona Light

Phosphorescent | 2:00 – 2:30

Bad Suns | 3:00 – 3:40

St. Lucia | 4:10 – 4:50

Cat Power | 5:30 – 6:20

Travis | 7:10 – 8:00

Two Door Cinema Club | 9:10 – 10:20

Scenario Doritos

Inhaler | 2:50 – 3:20

Blossoms | 3:50 – 4:30

Alice Merton | 5:10 – 6:00

Phantogram | 6:50 – 7:50

Weezer | 9:00 – 10:20

Scenario Levi’s

Sales | 2:40 – 3:10

Mija live | 3:30 – 4:00

Miami Horror | 4:30 – 5:10

Poolside | 5:40 – 6:20

Tycho | 7:00 – 7:50

Dirty Projectors | 8:20 – 9:20

Nick Murphy F. K. A. Chet Faker | 10:00 – 11:00

Stage Seat

Pip Blom | 3:00 – 3:30

Keuning | 4:00 – 4:30

Georgia | 5:00 – 5:40

Elley Duhé | 6:10 – 6:50

Bruno Major | 7:20 – 8:10

The Japanese House | 8:40 – 9:40

Schedule-Saturday, November 16

Crown Capital



.