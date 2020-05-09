tips beauty homemade celebrities

The days pass and the fatigue begins to appear in this quarantine by the coronavirus. The isolation is not an excuse to leave to take care of ourselves inside and out, can not stop to pamper our skin and prepare it for when the landfill pass and go back out to the street to enjoy the time with our friends and family. These days it is more important than ever to make time for usnot only to be beautiful on the outside, also to improve our state of mind. A session of beauty always raises the self-esteem!

We live alone, with friends, in couple or in family, it is essential to give us moments alone. A hot water bath, a film session with a bowl of popcorn, chocolate or our favourite food, dancing in the living room to the rhythm of our favorite artists, read in the light of the sun, practice sports like yoga or pilates… And also sessions beauty for our skin to continue looking radiant with products that can be found in any of our homes.

Beyond the creams and the brand-name products, the celebrities also have their homemade tricks that can help us to take care of our face with ingredients and items that we all have in the pantry. An easy way to treat ourselves without leaving home in this period of isolation.

There are many celebrities who have shared their secrets to having a skin smooth, radiant and no trace of impurities. Young faces like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have shared their tricks to fight acnewhile the veteran Cindy Crawfordspectacular at 54 years old, has confessed how removes dead layers of your skin. Tricks that are easy and practical to keep the head busy these days.

To copy the tricks of beauty of these famous no need to leave home, because use products such as cucumber, hot water, toothpaste, peach, ice… All accessible even if you are on full quarantine. We propose 10 tricks beauty what more simple. I dare to try!