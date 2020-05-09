To remind you the romantic journey of Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles on the yacht

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have to talk to you this week! The ex-boyfriend Harry and Kendall they met in the program The Late Late Show and it did, to the great joy of the fans in response to a question posing.

In the picture Spill Your Gutthe s programme. James Cordenwho does not want to play with the truth on many issues, he was forced to eat the items, as well diferentões as a smoothie of wild salmon, a jam in the blood of a cow’s tongue and pig’s.

At the time of Kendall’s a question for Later, she said: “I’m dying to read it. What are the songs on the last album was about me?” Harry put his hand on his face laughing, and he refuses to respond, picking up his knife and fork to eat it with the sperm of cod fish. Nice!