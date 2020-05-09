To remind you the romantic journey of Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles on the yacht

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have to talk to you this week! The ex-boyfriend Harry and Kendall they met in the program The Late Late Show and it did, to the great joy of the fans in response to a question posing.
In the picture Spill Your Gutthe s programme. James Cordenwho does not want to play with the truth on many issues, he was forced to eat the items, as well diferentões as a smoothie of wild salmon, a jam in the blood of a cow’s tongue and pig’s.
At the time of Kendall’s a question for Later, she said: “I’m dying to read it. What are the songs on the last album was about me?” Harry put his hand on his face laughing, and he refuses to respond, picking up his knife and fork to eat it with the sperm of cod fish. Nice!
For those who don’t remember, Harry and Kendall have raised the suspicions of dating, from 2013. And on New Year’s eve 2016, and they have been photographed together in a luxury yacht while on vacation in St. Barth. The two will also have the company’s Ellen DeGeneres and his wife, Portia De Rossi.
“Why do they go together? Well, the two of them are very beautiful, the wonderful, and the people are sweet”said Khloe Kardashian the E! The News at the time. “And if I’m on a yacht in St. Barth, with a… how old is she, 20 years from now? It has a 20-year-old? Hey guys, I’m not mad at you, Kenny. If you play it, girl!”joked with the sister, proud.
Weeks later, Kendall and Harry attended a private party at the club, the Troubadour, in West Hollywood, where the mother of the star, Kris Jenner. Then, it would seem that things have cooled down between the two of you for a couple of months. In April 2016, a source told E! The News that they were “going out again”, but they weren’t “dating officially”.
In January 2018 at the latest, Kendall, was watching the show and Harry is in la with friends and was spotted dancing and cheering in the foot.
In may of this year, the two were all smiles when they meet at the Met Gala.
To remind you of this romance, see below for Kendall and Harry was enjoying a holiday on the yacht:
