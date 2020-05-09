Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner aren’t together, according to a member of your family O

Rumor has it that Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner, came back, but Mason Disick, son of Kourtney Kardashian, says that it is not actually the case.

Kids say the most honest. If you want to find out what is really going on in someone’s home, just ask the children of the family. This is the quarantine of the COVID-19 has caused people from all walks of life use social media more than usual, including the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Mason Disick. The 10-year came in to Instagram Live on Tuesday (march 24), and he decided to answer questions from the audience.

Someone wanted to know if the rumors of the aunt, of Mason, Kylie Jenner, back to Him, Scott was true. “No, Kylie, and Travis are back together again,” he said in a short clip, taken out of the account. The relationship between Him and Kylie is at the heart of the headlines ever since its inception, but now that they have finished by October 2019 at the latest, announce that the novel has been re-enabled, all ran rampant.

As Mason took his boredom by telling the secrets of the adult, to Him was by sharing a sweet video between a father and a daughter, Stormi. The pair are using their social distancing, going to be the basketball court into a lavish property, while the child tries to imitate the abilities of his father.

Check out Travis Scott’s son, and Mason Disick talking about the relacionante it with the Case at the bottom.