Valley Girl Review: a musical with the head empty but fun

7/10

Jessica Rothe as Julie Richman

Josh Whitehouse as Randy

Andrew Kai as Rob

Chloe Bennet as Karen

Jessie Ennis as Stacey

Ashleigh Murray as Loryn

Logan Paul as Mickey

Mae Whitman as Jack

Peyton List as Courtney – Cheerleader

Allyn Rachel as Rachel Donahue

Josh Fadem as Gary

Danny Ramirez as Chip

Mary Neely as Felecia

Alex MacNicoll as Brad

Mario Revolori as Sticky

Camila Morrone as Ruby

Judy Greer as Diana Richman

Rob Huebel as Steve Richman

Randall Park as Principal Evans

Thomas Lennon as Rodney Bingheimer

Betsy Sodaro as Tough Bouncer

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg

Written by Amy Talkington

Synopsis:

With a soundtrack of the new wave of the 80’s, a pair of young lovers from different backgrounds, they challenge their parents and friends to stay together. A musical adaptation of the film of 1983.

Review:

Rachel Lee Goldenberg Girl of the valley it is a musical, colourful, animated and even impulsive with actions fun, and the soundtrack kills. It is also a remake rather superficial comedy of the same name in 1983 starring Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman. Your enjoyment will depend on your feelings towards the original film and also your thoughts about the nostalgia and the music in general.

For me, I enjoyed the nature of a simplistic remake of Goldenberg. The film has pop, humor and heart; and is, for lack of a better word, cute. Abound the musical numbers eye-catching, all of them remixes of pop songs, classic 80’s, which means that the conversations suddenly evolve to numbers of choirs wild full of neon that serve to tell the simple story of the girls is with the loves, the hate, the love that we have seen. countless times before. Except here, you get the always lovely Jessica Rothe and a supporting cast with Josh Whitehouse, Judy Greer, Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Alicia Silverstone and Logan Paul steals the scene.

Note that none of the actors above has less than 30 years. Yes, this is one of those movies in high school where everyone in the basketball team of the men shrink back, have cars really expensive, never go to class and live in a bigger place. world of life where people are defined by stereotypes in general: read: athletes are dumb, nerds wear glasses, punks wear leather, etc., When the characters speak, they speak as writers: “people have holes where you’re not supposed to do it.” I almost stabbed the hair of that person! – and when you perform simple activities in the city, such as attending a yoga session, dress like supermodels.

Even the enigma that confronts the character of Rothe is a nonsense. If it comes with the athlete of the school, a head of flesh whose idea of romance is to write your name in the ass naked of his classmates, or flee with the child more rebellious on the other side of the city that plays in a rock band, has a charisma that is irresistible. and it is enough worship to speak Spanish? Decisions decisions.

I can forgive these crazy things, because, well, this is fantasy.

Girl of the valley it uses its premise is simplistic to celebrate the past seen through the eyes of the melancholy of an adult who looks back on his life. (In this case, Alicia Silverstone plays Rothe when he was an adult, transmitting their experiences adolescents to his stubborn daughter.) This is a fiction of fans of the 80’s, as described by one astute Twitter user; A celebration of the popular trends of a bygone era that never explores the was real. In fact, the only vision we have of the outside world is the trip of Sally Ride to the moon. But maybe that is the point. These characters live in a bubble completely separated from the rest of the world that our protagonist yearns to explore.

Again, your enjoyment will depend on how you view these things. I imagine that the majority of the public will forgive the plot shallow and focus on the catchy tunes and the characters of brave. Who needs depth when you have a cast full of beautiful people who sings an extended version of Under pressure by David Bowie?

I guess my biggest complaint comes from the potential that this movie had to tell a story really captivating, something akin to George Lucas ” Graffiti American. All the pieces are in place for an interesting movie about love, hope, loss, regret and, oh, shit! What they are actually singing “Take On Me”? That is a great 80’s song.

Wait, where was I?

Ah, yes. Also, why redo Girl of the valley? And if you have to redo Girl of the valleywhy remake it as a musical? I guess the name attractive attracts a lot to catch the attention of the audience. Although I imagine that this film could have been called Fat 3 and no one would have noticed a difference – oh, whoa! “Girls just want to have fun”! I’ve not heard that in years!

Final thoughts:

Girl of the valley it is a game full of nostalgia through the 80’s that you miss your plot silly with musical numbers catchy and a solid-cast.

