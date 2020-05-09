Venus Williams attacks the inequality in the sport

Venus Williams was the first tennis player african american in the Open Era to occupy the first place in the ranking of the WTA. In the decade 2000-2010 was the player most successful at Wimbledon, with 5 wins in 8 finals (4 of which were consecutive, from 2000 to 2003) and is one of the five tennis players (after Martina Navrátilová, Steffi Graf , Serena Williams and Billie Jean King) who have achieved this surprising result.

In a long interview with Kathy Goats, Forbes, the former world no. 1 discussed his battle for the rights of female athletes: “For me it was simple and clear; it was to defend what he believed was right.

Tennis has given me many opportunities in life, including a platform, so when the opportunity came to fight for women all over the sport, it was an easy decision. I spoke so much for me as for the people in all parties who faced or would face, the same type of injustice in their lives.

I am glad that you have been able to create a ripple effect and set a precedent. There have been many positive changes since then, and still need a lot of positive changes, but I’m happy to have been able to do my part and will continue to do so until it is no longer necessary to maintain a conversation.

It is amazing to see how the discussions around equal pay have evolved over the years: it is a global problem that has finally become a global movement. But the fact that it is still a conversation means that there is still work to be done.

The wage gap is only one element of the general problem of inequality, with which many people are too familiar with. I will be really happy when the differences between men and women no longer have to be a discussion and all are loved and respected for the person that you are,” said Venus.

