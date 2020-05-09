Venus Williams: “success is to look back and see how I lived all”

The next month of June, the women’s tour will see Venus Williams to achieve the 40 springs. A number of spectacular for a woman of spectacular. We can not deceive us, it is easy to let that be your last birthday in asset, especially seeing that we are in march and has lost only three matches he has played. The glorious times left behind, but the u.s. long ago began to work pathways to other concerns. In a chat with the magazine Forbes, the number 1 in the world says the following when talking about his career, his values and his future.

And the interview can’t start better, with a definition of Venus on what she meant by success. “Success for me is to be able to look back on my life and see that I lived it all fully, without regrets. It’s about continuing to strive to give the best, regardless of the scenario. I’ve never measured success by my victories or my defeats, I always try to give the best that I have in all aspects of my life, either inside the court or in business with my companies, EleVen and V Starr”.

Precisely, these are the two companies that bear the signature of the greatest of Williams, who years ago understood that after the tennis I would have to cope with a life, one in which continue fighting for to be a benchmark. “Both the spaces of fashion as the design were new territories for me at the time, but I struggled a lot in learning as much as I could, I dove into every element of building a business and surround myself with a strong team to grow and continue adapting to the industry according to its evolution. I have been lucky to achieve many personal and professional goals in my life, so that now I would like to now give back and support other entrepreneurs, especially the newcomers, or those who do not have the means and support to make your idea take-off,” reveals the California.

These new tasks, they took time to Venus, sure, but they also gave other values and skills that helped him to relativize a lot more that happened inside of the track. “Develop and manage my business has been a look really rewarding of my life, so if I can help the future generations to meet their goals and achieve greatness, I will feel successful. I’m very lucky to do what I love, both on the pitch and outside of it in the business” says the current Nº67 of the ranking.

Now as a senior, Williams wants to focus on putting bridges to other people to success. For example, giving them a council definitive. “They have confidence. At the end of the day, one must be your biggest fan, you have to believe in yourself. It is definitely a challenge, something that does not happen overnight, but you can learn how to have confidence. Meanwhile, there are fake it until you do. From a very early age, my parents worked to instill confidence in me and showing me the importance of having a strong sense of self-esteem. In this sport there are many times in which you do not feel safe and others will challenge your self-esteem, but you can train your mind to overcome that negativity and those doubts. This is something that I have always practiced in my daily life, this is how I became a strong person”, stresses the american.

With that personality, unstoppable is as Venus made giant, becoming at the same time a flag of luxury in the defense of the rights of women. “For me it’s a simple idea and clear, is to defend what is right. Tennis has given me many opportunities in life, including a platform, so when it came to the option of fighting for the rights of women in the sport, it was an easy decision for me. I am speaking for myself and for the people who have joined me on this type of injustice in their lives. I’m glad I’ve been able to create a ripple effect and set a precedent. There have been many positive changes since then, but still more are needed. I will continue helping until it is no longer necessary to maintain this conversation.”