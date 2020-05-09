WrestleMania: Charlotte Flair could appear in more shows of WWE NXT

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 19/02/2020 AT 15:30

Last Sunday it was made official the fight for the Championship of women of NXT between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in WrestleMania 36. Flair made act of presence after the defense of Ripley before Bianca Belair and attacked the champion after making official its intention to go for the title of the yellow mark on the main event.

In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair was left to see to the fans to talk about his battle against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. However, the champion of NXT came out to the stage and many began to think of what will be the roadmap from now until the event.

The latest rumors indicate that Charlotte Flair could make more appearances in the weekly show NXT during the next few weeks. In addition, it has been noted that it is very likely that Charlotte Flair played a battle against Bianca Belair at some point in time. During the intervention of Flair at NXT TakeOver: Portland, Charlotte not only attacked Rhea Ripley, but also to Bianca Belair in the ringside. This gesture would be key to the battle between the two takes place.

