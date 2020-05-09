WWE: Charlotte Flair will fight against Bianca Belair in the next NXT Contact

It’s official. Charlotte Flair will be present in the NXT in this Wednesday, but will not be to face the champion of the show yellow Rhea Ripley, with whom you will have a match at WrestleMania 36; but for a hand-to-hand against Bianca Belair. This was confirmed by WWE through their official channels.

On the NXT TakeOver: Portland, ‘The Queen’ not only attacked Ripley. Also at Belair, so that now the latter wants to charge these blows. In fact, in the last edition of the program yellow, Bianca interrupted the fight between Kayden Carter and Chelsea Green, and told Charlotte that will soon be in charge of it.

The ten times world champion received this message and posted on his Twitter the following: “A woman in NXT is calling ‘The Queen’. I like to face the best. So we’ll see you this Wednesday”.

Flair you will return to the show yellow after almost five years of absence. And it is very likely that during his fight against Belair, champion Ripley butt out. Could it be that in the ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’ there will be a triple threat? We will know soon.

