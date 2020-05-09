WWE: Lacey Evans, and his training for the fight of stairs from Money in the Bank 2020 | VIDEO Contact

Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks in the last SmackDown and qualified for the fight of stairs female Money in the Bank 2020. It will be the first time that the superstar is part of this type of fighting. So that is already preparing to take the victory.

As in the united States, as in much of the world, there are quarantine because of the coronavirus, Evans can’t get out. For this reason, has decided to train in the courtyard of his house, as was announced in a video posted on their social networks.

In the clip of almost a minute and a half, looks to Lacey Evans going up several stairs, and jumping between them. In a moment, climbed up the ladder to higher and vociferó: “I Am a champion!”. I did not expect that your peacock’s interrupted with a loud cry.

The fighter also asked for advice to their followers to help in his training. She wants to arrive in optimal conditions to combat of stairs, which you will have to face Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Dana Brooke. Within this group, the lack of an peleadora, that will come out of the match between Carmella and Mandy Rose, to be performed in the show blue.

This year, the Money in the Bank 2020 will take place in the corporate building of the WWE, located in Stamford, Connecticut. As announced by the company, the two contentions of stairs will start on the first floor and the six involved -both in the fight female as in the male – must climb on the roof, where it will be the ring and the briefcase.

