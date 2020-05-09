WWE SmackDown LIVE: Sonya Deville beat Mandy Rose in the show blue prior to Money in the Bank 2020 | VIDEO Contact

The Friday Night SmackDown of this week, the last before the Money in the Bank 2020, began with a lot of action. And is that Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose staged an intense struggle and full of hate, in which Sonya took the victory.

The two fighters were close friends in the past, but today they are rivals to die. In fact, last week, Rose lost the chance to fight in the struggle female stairs of Money in the Bank 2020 due to Deville.

Mandy had today the possibility to settle accounts, but he could not. He faced Sonya, and tried to hit it with a strong kick with his knee, but his opponent escaped and applied a surprising ‘Roll Up’. Account of three and a victory for Deville. This rivalry, however, has to more. We’ll see what happens in the following weeks.

The SmackDown of this week is taking place in the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with closed doors. The WWE can’t hold events with the public, due to the measures taken by the state of Florida to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

