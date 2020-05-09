Yellow Submarine, the tape animation of The Beatles is launched on YouTube

Such as announced by Ringo Starr in the Instagram of The Beatles, this Saturday 25 fans of the Liverpool band will be able to watch for free, the animated film Yellow Submarine.

From the 12 PM (time in Chile)you’ll find this tape restored in 2018to celebrate the 50 years of its release, the YouTube channel of the quartet.

Directed by canadian animator George Dunningthis film released in 1968 it is based on the song of the same name and account on the surprise attack that made the Blue Meanies, who hate music, to the town of Pepperland.

In that context, the leader of the city sends a yellow submarine to seek help in Liverpool, where Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrisonthey climb and begin a journey through different seas to get to the conflicted port.

Considered in his time as a tape cutting edge, now you’ll be able to enjoy it in a version Sing-A-Long. This, because you’ll be singing the themes Eleanor Rigby, All You Need Is Love or Lucy In The Sky with Diamonds, among others, while you follow the lyrics that appear at the bottom of the screen.

To make it even more entertaining, the organizers of this screening was recommended to her fans dress up as your Beatle preferredand share photos and videos singing at home.

Eye: if you don’t want to miss it for anything in the world, you’ll be able to set a reminder in visualizations of YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8W5qJYFWOM