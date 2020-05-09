You still together?” What Jennifer Aniston revealed about her relationship with Brad Pitt

In an interview with Diane Sawyer in 2004, Jennifer Aniston called to mind, with the love of her first encounter with Brad Pitt. She said that she knew at the very first meeting that things were going to be all right.

He’s impressed me in the first place. She described it as: “it Was weird… it would have Been a lot easier. It was a lot of fun.”

In 2003, Jennifer Aniston has admitted that she and Brad Pitt had a discussion just like any other regular couple. However, they have never cried out to each other.

There were discussions to resolve or accomplish anything. She said that it does not rely on a husband and wife who claimed they have never fought.

Life can be very unpredictable. A few months after that, Jennifer Aniston has claimed that she was planning a baby, and Brad Pitt’s love for Angelina Jolie.

See also: