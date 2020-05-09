You want the look of Sofia Carson, Angela Aguilar and other famous Latin Grammys?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Sofia Carson attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Inspired by the look of some of the divas attendees to the award ceremony most awaited of the year in the field of music and imitates his style with similar options at a low cost.

This night is celebrated the 20 years of The Awards, the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas commemorating two decades of the best of Latin music with all its genres and the great expression of talent and creativity of our hispanic countries.

The stars nominees and attendees at the ceremony made its long-awaited parade down the red carpet doing honor to the occasion, yes that is faithful to your style and personality. The tag code demanded long dress.

Were subject to various trends in this night of fashion and music, so here we bring to you some of the most popular for the season and which you can always get a point of reference to power in a party, gala or any special occasion. Here you will find alternatives at great prices!

Fuchsia: the tone of the season

Sofia Carson ambassador official of the Academy, he accepted his role with total height and elegance. Today hit the red carpet with a suit of taffeta fuchsia dazzling, at the height of the knee but with a long tail. The images show the visual effect of your choice, and that’s why we dare to suggest to adopt this tone that highlighted and stands out on any skin type in an option a little more simple but just as famous.

Classy One Shoulder Pleats Evening Dress. In the link you’ll be able to select the tone fuchsia among a great variety. $138.71. In ericdress.com Velvet: classic foolproof

Angela Aguilar its the age of sixteen he showed his elegance and his fashion sense once more with this beautiful and classic costume of green velvet bottle with which he toured the carpet and tambiénsubió to the stage to present an award. This tone is divine for the autumn and contrasts beautifully with any skin tone and hair. We find this alternative in stretch velvet that captures the same spirit of glamour.

Long sleeve V-neck dress. $42. On Amazon

Sequins: the touch of fantasy

Ana Brenda Contreras he was a wonderful hostess in the carpet and its beauty is highlighted to red hot with a suit to a one-shoulder sequin. These return with wrath to the end of the year as an alternative of brightness and fun to party. Here we find a very practical alternative and with the miami fantastical elements of the chosen by the mexican actress that I cast on to show your silhouette.

Red sequin one shoulder dress. $138. In JennyProm.com

Dazzled is also in sequins Dayanara Torres with a costume designed by Nicole Bakti long sleeves body skimming on tone champagne selected by the stylist Reading Pantaleon.

Here you will see this option in metallic tone wonderful.

Sequin Gown. $198. In Bebe.com

Openings: weapon of sensuality

The dresses of princess monumental and romantic also stood out on the carpet. Alejandra Espinosa and Pamela Silva wore two of the most spectacular of the carpet with the sensual touch of a pronounced opening in the skirt that showed her tonificadas legs. Faithful to his inspiration and glamour, we find these two beautiful options:

Tulle and sequins evening gown

$89.80. In Amazon.com

High Split long evening dress. $135. Amazon.